Details revealed for the funeral of ‘true Bungay man’ John Groom

Former Bungay mayor John Groom has died at the age of 70.

The community are set to come together to commemorate the life of a John Groom, who was described as a “true Bungay man”.

Bungay butcher John Groom makes his deliveries by horse and carriage.

Mr Groom passed away suddenly last week surrounded by his friends and family aged 70.

The “hugely dedicated” and “respected public servant” served Waveney as a ward councillor for Bungay since his first election in 2000.

As well as a dedicated businessman, Mr Groom was also a town councillor, Town Reeve and had been the mayor of Bungay on three separate occasions.

He served numerous committees including regular stints as the chair of the council’s Planning Committee.

The funeral for Mr Groom will be held on Thursday, January 31 at 10.30am in St Mary’s Church in Bungay.

Mr Groom’s loved-ones have requested for family-only flowers and for all donations to be made to the Suffolk Horse Society.