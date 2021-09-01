Gardens and church set to welcome visitors

Published: 3:23 PM September 1, 2021

Judy Collingham, whose garden will be one of those opening to visitors as part of the Dersingham Open Gardens event over the weekend - Credit: Chris Bishop

Villagers will be celebrating being together again after lockdown as they throw open their gardens to visitors this weekend.

More than a dozen plots large and small will be taking part in the event at Dersingham, near King's Lynn, on Saturday and Sunday (11am - 5pm).

Organisers say there will be some familiar favourites as well as some new gardeners taking part for the first time, while visitors will be able to pick up tips and advice.

Some 14 gardens will be open in Dersingham, where there will also be a flower festival at St Nicholas Church - Credit: Chris Bishop

There will also be a flower festival at the village's St Nicholas Church, which will be open from 10am - 4pm on Friday as well as over the weekend.

Judy Collingham, one of the organisers, said: "After lockdown all the groups and the clubs in the village are going to be represented by a floral display.

"There are 14 gardens, some easily accessible, some you; need a car or a means of transport."

One of the colourful displays in St Nicholas Church at Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Displays also highlight some of things which were off-limits for villagers during lockdown - such as weddings at the church and the closure of hospitality venues in Dersingham and elsewhere.

Members of the Dersingham Evening WI were putting the finishing touches to their display in the church. As well as blooms, it features the obligatory WI staples of tea, home-made jam and crafts.

Member Lyn Weatherill said: "We had no meetings for around 18 months. We did do some zoom calls to keep us going, we tried to keep in touch with everyone to see how we could help."

Lyn Weatherill at work on the WI's display at St Nicholas Church in Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

All proceeds from the weekends event will be divided between St Nicholas Church and the Village Centre.

Tickets priced £5 are available from the centre, off Manor Road, where there will also be parking. A map will be provided showing the locations of the gardens taking part.

Refreshments will also be available in the centre, while some of the gardens will be serving tea and cake.

A display celebrates the fact weddings can be held again at the church at Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop



