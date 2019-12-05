Derelict building on fire

A derelict building is on fire in Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: Submitted Archant

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a derelict building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire broke out just before 9pm tonight at the two-storey property on Yarmouth Road, Ormesby St Margaret.

Four crews from Great Yarmouth, Martham, Gorleston and Acle, as well as the aerial ladder platform, were called and are still on the scene.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the building on fire was derelict and was 25 metres by 25 metres.

No other emergency services were called and no-one has been injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.