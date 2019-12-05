Search

Derelict building on fire

PUBLISHED: 22:27 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:33 05 December 2019

A derelict building is on fire in Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a derelict building.

The fire broke out just before 9pm tonight at the two-storey property on Yarmouth Road, Ormesby St Margaret.

Four crews from Great Yarmouth, Martham, Gorleston and Acle, as well as the aerial ladder platform, were called and are still on the scene.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the building on fire was derelict and was 25 metres by 25 metres.

No other emergency services were called and no-one has been injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

