Arson attack on derelict boat

A derelict boat was set on fire on Tattersett Road in Syderstone.

Firefighters have tackled a fire on board a derelict boat near Fakenham.

Two crews from Fakenham were sent to fight the flames on the boat on Tattersett Road in Syderstone.

Norfolk fire said the boat was deliberately set alight.

They used hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the blaze.

The alarm was raised at 10.01pm on Friday April, 10.

No other emergency services were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk fire said no one had been injured.