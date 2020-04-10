Search

Arson attack on derelict boat

PUBLISHED: 23:31 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 23:35 10 April 2020

A derelict boat was set on fire on Tattersett Road in Syderstone. Picture: Google

Firefighters have tackled a fire on board a derelict boat near Fakenham.

Two crews from Fakenham were sent to fight the flames on the boat on Tattersett Road in Syderstone.

Norfolk fire said the boat was deliberately set alight.

They used hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the blaze.

The alarm was raised at 10.01pm on Friday April, 10.

No other emergency services were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk fire said no one had been injured.

