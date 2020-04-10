Arson attack on derelict boat
PUBLISHED: 23:31 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 23:35 10 April 2020
Archant
Firefighters have tackled a fire on board a derelict boat near Fakenham.
Two crews from Fakenham were sent to fight the flames on the boat on Tattersett Road in Syderstone.
Norfolk fire said the boat was deliberately set alight.
You may also want to watch:
They used hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the blaze.
The alarm was raised at 10.01pm on Friday April, 10.
No other emergency services were called to the scene.
A spokesperson for Norfolk fire said no one had been injured.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.