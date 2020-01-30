Search

Traffic struggling after two vehicle crash near Tesco Express

PUBLISHED: 17:12 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 30 January 2020

Tesco Express on Dereham Road, near where a two vehicle crash happened Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Rush hour motorists heading in and out of the city are being faced with heavy tailbacks, following a two vehicle collision close to a supermarket branch.

At around 4.20pm, emergency services were called to a crash between two cars on the Dereham Road in Norwich, close to the Tesco Express on the corner of Old Palace Road.

The incident involved a Peugeot 107 and a Kia Picanto and while the motorists involved did not suffer injuries, the crash has resulted in a heavy build-up of traffic.

The crash has seen traffic moving slowly and queues back towards the Sweet Briar Road roundabout.

Police remain on scene directing traffic while recovery is on its way for the two vehicles.

For up to date travel updates, visit our live traffic map.

