The dog ate my passport! Man's rush for replacement thanks to pooch Hattie

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:59 PM September 27, 2021   
Steve Hunt, from Dereham, is travelling Belfast to replace his passport after his dog Hattie ate his

The dog ate my homework excuse may have worked at school - but probably not at passport control.

But for Dereham man Steve Hunt the reasoning is true, and he now faces a race against time in order to see his passport replaced after it was chewed by his one-year-old dog.

Mr Hunt will travel to Belfast and back on October 28 after Hattie took a bite out of his passport, just over a week before he and his wife Louise were due to fly to Cyprus on holiday. 

Steve Hunt, from Dereham, is travelling Belfast to replace his passport after his dog Hattie ate his

When he woke up on October 26, one of the 54-year-old's sons said: "Dad, I think the dog had your passport."

Going into the study, he discovered the Cockapoo had climbed up onto the desk and taken a good chunk out of the document.

He said: “There are a million other things to chew in the house, cardboard, packing tape, but she got my passport.

Hattie the cockapoo who ate her owner, Steve Hunt's, passport. Picture: Danielle Booden

“She has taken a big chunk out of the corner - when you open it up, it doubles up and it’s gone through an entire corner.

“She doesn't normally chew things but took a liking to it. I was holding it and she was jumping up trying to eat it again."

Needing the passport for October 6, when he was due to jet off on a rearranged holiday, the retired police officer jumped on the computer looking to see what he could do next.

Steve Hunt's passport which has been eaten by his cockapoo, Hattie. Picture: Danielle Booden

After searching online, it seemed the only fast-track appointment he could get at the passport office was 521 miles away, in Belfast, on October 28.

Having no other option, he booked the non-refundable £147 appointment and made plans for the 1,042-mile round trip for a 30-minute appointment to process the application. 

Steve Hunt, from Dereham, is travelling Belfast to replace his passport after his dog Hattie ate his

He said there are no guarantees he will have his passport back in time.

"I have to make that appointment and hope there is no delay," he said. "You couldn't make it up.

“Louise works at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital and deserves a break, but it seems to all be falling around us.

“Once the appointment in Belfast is done, it's going to be a tense wait. If it hasn't arrived by last post next Tuesday, then will be a mad scramble."

Steve Hunt's passport which has been eaten by his cockapoo, Hattie. Picture: Danielle Booden

