'It was like an earthquake'- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

A man has described the moment a lorry struck his house after failing to make it around a tight corner as "like an earthquake".

The articulated lorry smashed into homes as it was trying to round the corner of St Nicholas Street, turning right into Wellington Road in Dereham, at around 8.30am on Tuesday, October 1.

The vehicle left a large hole in the brick wall of the home on the western corner of the junction, and knocked a large amount of brickwork and plaster from the home on the opposite side.

That home is rented by Sajjad Hosen, 39, who lives there with his wife, and his mother was also visiting from America.

Mr Hosen, who works at nearby Spice Fusion, said he believes he may have to move out of the property while repairs are carried out.

"We didn't really hear anything but it was quite shakey," he said.

"I thought it was an earthquake or something, and then I realised it was a lorry.

"I wondered, 'why is the house shaking like this?' And then I came out and saw the lorry.

"When he reached the junction he should have realised he wasn't going to be able to make it with a lorry that big."

Police closed both St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road and the junction was cordoned off while the rubble was shifted away and a structural engineer came to inspect the damage.

The junction was still shut at 11.30am, but the fire and rescue incident commander said it should be reopened as soon as temporary repairs could be made.

Mr Hosen added: "This isn't the first time it's happened either - the last time was about a year-and-a-half ago, but then the lorry driver got away and we didn't even get his number.

"We all complained to the council."

Mr Hosen said St Nicholas Street, which is now open to two-way traffic, should be made one-way, and better signage should be put in.

"It's just not suitable for larger vehicles," he said.

Mr Hosen said he was now worried about where he would stay, and he had not yet had the all clear that it was safe to go back into his house.

He said: "We may have to stay somewhere else."