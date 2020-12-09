Community pool reopens after major refurbishment
A swimming pool that had been closed for almost six months has now reopened to the public following a major refurbishment.
Dereham Leisure Centre, ran by Lex Leisure, reopened on Wednesday, December 9 after being fully drained and retiled.
Visitors will now be able to restart swimming following the successful completion of the works.
Paul Bealey, centre manager at Dereham Leisure Centre said: “It is fantastic to be open again and be able to offer local residents the opportunity to swim, have fun and get fit in what is effectively a brand new swimming pool.
"Both pools have been fully refurbished alongside toilet and showering facilities.
"I am really pleased with what we have been able to achieve during the closure period and look forward to seeing the pools full of local people again soon.”
Following the government announcement of a new tiered system in England, placing Norfolk in Tier 2, means visitors to Dereham Leisure Centre will be able to use the newly refurbished facilities, though sessions need to be booked in advance.
For more information visit www.leisurecentre.com/welcome-back
