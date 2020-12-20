News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Day centre make and deliver hampers for the elderly this Christmas

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:00 AM December 20, 2020   
A day centre for over 55s, the disabled, and people with dementia, has been creating and delivering hampers to help those in need.

Dereham Meeting Point A, which has been established for 32 years, has been busy making up and delivering Christmas hampers for older people and members of the Dereham Meeting Point community.

Even though the day centre has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, a grant from the Norfolk Community Foundation Winter Resilience fund of £1,500 means the staff and volunteers have been able to make up hampers for those who will be alone at Christmas.

Shonette Mooney, manager of the centre said: "2020 has been a hard year for many of us, having to close the doors of meeting point for such a long time has been very upsetting for all concerned with the centre.

"Thankfully getting the grant has helped to make people know that we are thinking of them and to let the older community know that we are still very much here and are planning to reopen in 2021."

Christmas
Dereham News

