Cricket club to hold first women’s match in 165 years

Published: 8:30 AM May 26, 2021

The matches start on Sunday 30 May at 1pm. - Credit: Ian Burt

Dereham Cricket Club is to hold its first women’s matches in the club’s 165-year history.

On Sunday, May 30, spectators are welcome to gather at the club’s grounds on Norwich Road, next to the fire station, with the matches starting at 1pm. No ticket is required.

The matches will last about two and a half hours, with everybody playing everybody.

Plans to assemble a women’s team in Dereham began before the pandemic, and were delayed as a result of it.

Coach Neil Irons said: “We’ve got [women’s] teams from Snettisham, Bircham and Bradenham cricket clubs coming [to play on Sunday].”

You may also want to watch:

“It just happens to be the start of the England Cricket Board's 'Women’s Big Cricket Month', in June, so everything’s fallen into place really,” he added.

The event is being sponsored by local funeral directors, Jordan Young.

The team, called the ‘Dereham Devils’, will start off playing with softballs, before progressing to a hardball.

Those interested in joining can contact tirathomas@aol.com or call 07845 122 237.