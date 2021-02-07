Town wakes up to water shortages due to pump failure and burst water main

Published: 9:03 AM February 7, 2021

The water supply in part of mid-Norfolk has been affected by a pump failure. - Credit: Anglian Water / Google Maps

Residents in part of mid-Norfolk have found themselves with little or no running water this morning (Sunday, February 7).

Anglian Water has reported an interruption to its supply affecting Dereham and surrounding villages including Gressenhall, Beetley and Swanton Morley.

The water authority said the problem, which was due to a pump failure, should have been resolved by 9am.

They said: "We're really sorry but some customers in Dereham and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We've had a pump failure in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible."

But people in Dereham itself may have longer to wait until their water returns to normal.

In the town, Anglian Water is also dealing with a burst water main, which they said would not be fixed until 1pm.



