Air cadets looking for next generation of recruits

Published: 10:06 AM April 8, 2021

Dereham Air Cadets flew in an RAF Chinook during their summer camp. Picture: 1249 Dereham Squadron - Credit: Archant

After a year of being unable to recruit any new cadets, the Royal Air Force is looking for its next generation.

Dereham's Royal Air Force Air Cadets squadron (1249) will be holding a virtual open evening to give potential recruits the chance to see what the cadets have to offer.

Flt Lt Tracey Allan, commanding officer of the Dereham squadron said: “It's been a long year but we are so proud of our cadets and how they have coped during this difficult time.

"Although we are not able to go back to ‘normal’ cadet activities just yet, we still have loads to offer and we are excited to be able to welcome new cadets to the squadron and help them get started on their cadet journey.”

The virtual open evening will take place on Thursday, April 8 at 7pm and is open for under 17s.

To book a place on the call or to find out more information, please email CI Emma Starling on adj.1249@rafac.mod.gov.uk