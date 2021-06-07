Theatre fans rejoice! Local actors rehearsing new comedy play

Published: 4:33 PM June 7, 2021

The cast of 'Lockdown in Little Grimley', with director Lauren Baston - Credit: Submitted

Theatre fans in a Norfolk town can look forward to one of the first pieces of live theatre in the area since the pandemic began, as a group of amateur actors prepare to perform a comedy play, in aid of a hospice, later this month.

The group of Dereham-based actors, who met through the Dereham Theatre Company, have been independently rehearsing a production of ‘Lockdown in Little Grimley’, which will twice grace the Toftwood Social Club’s stage on 27 June.

Written by playwright David Tristram, the play is about an amateur dramatics society trying to put a play together to raise money for the NHS during the pandemic - but things don’t quite go to plan.

Director Lauren Baston said the cast of four had hoped to perform in February, but were delayed by the most recent lockdown, and spent several weeks rehearsing on Zoom until meeting in person was permitted.

“Myself and the team have worked through the obstacles presented by the Covid lockdown restrictions and are so excited to be able to finally bring this [play] into reality - with us all being heavily involved in theatre, we’ve missed it,” said Ms Baston.

She added: “It would be lovely if as many people as possible can come and support us, the show and the arts - and by doing so, they will also be supporting the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, as 100pc of the ticket sales are going directly to them.”

Despite lacking some of the technical equipment of a standard theatre, Ms Baston said the social club was “a little gem” with its own stage, and that the group hopes to perform further plays set in Little Grimley in the future.

The group hopes that it will still be able to perform if lockdown restrictions fail to ease on June 21, but will delay the play to a later date if necessary, with any tickets purchased valid for that date.

The play will run at 4pm and 7pm, with tickets costing £5 each.

Tickets can be obtained by telephone - call 01508 538 234 or 07767 770 477

This newspaper is backing Priscilla Bacon in its campaign to build a new hospice in the county.