Demolition to start soon for £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing

Video

Published: 10:01 AM April 1, 2021

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing third crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Demolition works forming part of the eagerly-awaited construction of "an iconic and important bridge" for Lowestoft will begin in the coming weeks.

Contractors are now working on site as part of the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge, which will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way.

The start of construction work on Lowestoft’s Gull Wing third crossing was formally marked on March 22 for a project that aims to reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy,

With the much-needed third crossing being delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction, initial works taking place this month will see the contractors clear debris and prepare the site compounds.

With demolition works due to start in May, work will be carried out before this "to divert existing underground utilities".

Neil Rogers, project director at Farrans, said: “In the last few weeks, we have held a Meet the Buyer event and have recruited many of our team from the local area, ensuring this project is embedded in the community."

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing third crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Ahead of the demolition work next month, a spokesman said: "A number of buildings require demolition including some large asbestos roofed storage sheds.

"We have conducted a number of asbestos surveys and have enlisted specialist contractors for their removal and disposal."

With "a major infrastructure project of this scale" set to be worked on, there may be some traffic disruption.

Mr Rogers said: “We have carefully planned our works to minimise disturbance.

"Please be assured we are focused on keeping disruption and inconvenience to a minimum.”

Gull Wing Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Approaching the summer months, piling and marine works will begin in Lake Lothing.

The construction works on the Gull Wing will eventually see the installation of two new roundabouts, ground improvements, eight bridge spans as well as the construction and fit-out of a control tower alongside other works.

Simon Bretherton, project director at Suffolk County Council, said: “The construction of the Gull Wing will bring huge benefits to the local area by creating local jobs and employment, improving skills and opportunities for local communities to become involved in this nationally significant project and providing opportunities for investment in the local economy which will leave a lasting positive legacy beyond the construction itself.”