Gallery
Demolition of much-loved Splash pool starts
- Credit: Jim Witherspoon
The demolition of a much-loved swimming pool that served its community for more than three decades has begun.
Crews have started taking apart Splash leisure centre off Weybourne Road, Sheringham.
North Norfolk District brought the demolition forward several months in a bid to speed up the completion of its replacement swimming pool, which is costing £12.6 million.
Splash was opened in May 1988 by Princess Diana. The facility's water slide, wave machine and gently sloping 'beach-like' shallow end won it many fans, and there was a public backlash when it was revealed these features would not form part of the replacement pool.
The new centre, which is expected to be opened in August, will include a 25 metre main pool, a 13m x 8m learner pool with moveable floor, a 'splash pad', community rooms and cafe.
Virginia Gay, the council's portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said in February: “Getting the new leisure centre all completed in time for the main summer season would be a fantastic way of celebrating the hopeful return to normality after such a long period of time.
You may also want to watch:
"The new facility was designed to be built at the front of the Splash site in order to ensure there was continual access to such facilities for local people.
"Given that the Splash now seems unlikely to be used to any great extent during the run up to the completion of the new leisure centre, it makes perfect sense to make best use of that time to bring forward the completion date.”
Most Read
- 1 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
- 2 ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years
- 3 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
- 4 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 5 'The real Wells people are here' - crowds stay away from coast
- 6 National Trust defends felling of 100-year-old trees in historic woods
- 7 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease
- 8 Family's horror after learning mother was buried in wrong grave
- 9 9 of the best farm shops in Norfolk
- 10 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day