Demolition of much-loved Splash pool starts

Published: 5:33 PM March 7, 2021

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished. - Credit: Jim Witherspoon

The demolition of a much-loved swimming pool that served its community for more than three decades has begun.

Crews have started taking apart Splash leisure centre off Weybourne Road, Sheringham.

Princess Diana unveiling a plaque at the opening of Splash swimming pool in Sheringham on 11 May, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

North Norfolk District brought the demolition forward several months in a bid to speed up the completion of its replacement swimming pool, which is costing £12.6 million.

Splash was opened in May 1988 by Princess Diana. The facility's water slide, wave machine and gently sloping 'beach-like' shallow end won it many fans, and there was a public backlash when it was revealed these features would not form part of the replacement pool.

The new centre, which is expected to be opened in August, will include a 25 metre main pool, a 13m x 8m learner pool with moveable floor, a 'splash pad', community rooms and cafe.

Splash in Sheringham marked its 30th anniversary in 2018. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Virginia Gay, the council's portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said in February: “Getting the new leisure centre all completed in time for the main summer season would be a fantastic way of celebrating the hopeful return to normality after such a long period of time.

"The new facility was designed to be built at the front of the Splash site in order to ensure there was continual access to such facilities for local people.

"Given that the Splash now seems unlikely to be used to any great extent during the run up to the completion of the new leisure centre, it makes perfect sense to make best use of that time to bring forward the completion date.”

The water slide and wave machine were popular features of Sheringham's Splash. - Credit: Archant Library

People having fun inside Splash in 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Princess Diana meeting school children at the opening of Splash in Sheringham in 1988. - Credit: Archant

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished. - Credit: Jim Witherspoon

