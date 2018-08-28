Video

WATCH: DeLorean from Back to the Future races KITT from Knight Rider at Norfolk track for TV show

The David Hasselhof official UK KITT Knight Rider car and the Back to the Future DeLorean at the filming of Cars Are The Stars pilot TV programme at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Film crews, celebrities and two very special cars were on show at Swaffham Raceway on Monday for the filming of a brand new TV show.

The race track was selected as one of the locations for the pilot of a new series called ‘Cars are the Stars’, which included two very famous vehicles from 1980s film and television.

Both the DeLorean from Back to the Future and KITT from Knight Rider were on show to take celebrities Sandra Martin from Gogglebox and Wayne Woodward from Britain’s Got Talent around for a segment called ‘stars in the cars’ and both vehicles also went up against each other in a number of different tests.

The two cars raced against each other over five laps, with the results set to be shown in the pilot episode of the new programme.

The DeLorean was made famous by Back to the Future’s Doc and Marty, who when getting the car to travel 88mph could go back or forward in time.

Presenters of Cars Are The Stars pilot TV programme at Swaffham Raceway with the David Hasselhof official UK KITT Knight Rider car and the Back to the Future DeLorean car. From left, Dave O'Donnell, Melody Munday, and Don Kearney. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Presenters of Cars Are The Stars pilot TV programme at Swaffham Raceway with the David Hasselhof official UK KITT Knight Rider car and the Back to the Future DeLorean car. From left, Dave O'Donnell, Melody Munday, and Don Kearney. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

KITT, the all-action, talking car from Knight Rider was driven by Michael Knight, played by David Hassellhoff, on the hit 80s show.

The owners of All Media Productions, Jim Lewis and Michael Davies, are behind the new television programme and the showdown between the two classic cars, which are replicas of the same ones originally used.

Two of the presenters of the show, Don Kearney and Melody Munday, raced the two cars and MMA promoter Dave O’Donnell also featured and gave some key details about each motor.

Much of the filming was delayed on the day due to the rain but fans flocked to the raceway to watch the two famous cars in action.

Locals watching the filming of Cars Are The Stars pilot TV programme at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Locals watching the filming of Cars Are The Stars pilot TV programme at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big Brother’s Chelsea Singh, Rise of the Footsoldier’s Tony Fadil and Breakout’s Mason Fardowe also featured as commentators and lookalikes of both Doc and Marty were present to give Back to the Future fans who attended even more joy.

All Media Prouctions will now look to sell the pilot of ‘Cars are the Stars’ to TV networks, meaning Swaffham Raceway could be set to feature on screens in the near future.

Filming of Cars Are The Stars pilot TV programme at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Filming of Cars Are The Stars pilot TV programme at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY