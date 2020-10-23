Let be having you - Delia Smith in emotional plea for people to brave dining out again

Delia Smith speaks at the Top of the Terrace at the Norwich City Football Club stadium to invite diners back to Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Delia Smith has urged people to eat out in restaurants as she revealed a raft of Covid-safe ways people can enjoy her Carrow Road offerings.

Michael Wynn Jones cuts the ribbon to re-open the Yellows Bar at the Norwich City Football Club stadium. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Michael Wynn Jones cuts the ribbon to re-open the Yellows Bar at the Norwich City Football Club stadium. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Speaking at an event to unveil a range of ways the company has been forced to diversify during the pandemic, Norwich City Football Club’s joint-majority shareholder made an emotional plea for people to return to dining out over the festive period.

She also revealed they would be opening to diners on Christmas Day for the first time in 21 years.

Delia Smith speaks at the Top of the Terrace at the Norwich City Football Club stadium to invite diners back to Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Delia Smith speaks at the Top of the Terrace at the Norwich City Football Club stadium to invite diners back to Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We are living in a world of chaos, confusion and Covid, but we think we have something very unique to offer Norfolk,” she said. “We have acres and acres of space around the stadium and all the tables for six you could want.

“We want to encourage the people of Norfolk to come out, enjoy themselves and stay safe – which is something we can offer here.”

Stuart Cox, head of catering, speaks at the Top of the Terrace at the Norwich City Football Club stadium to invite customers back to Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Stuart Cox, head of catering, speaks at the Top of the Terrace at the Norwich City Football Club stadium to invite customers back to Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Delia’s Catering, based at Norwich City Football Club, has helped pump millions of pounds into the football club, but like any hospitality business it has been forced to diversify to try and claw back losses brought on by the pandemic.

Michael Wynn Jones cuts the ribbon to re-open the Yellows Bar at the Norwich City Football Club stadium. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Michael Wynn Jones cuts the ribbon to re-open the Yellows Bar at the Norwich City Football Club stadium. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Delia’s Restaurant reopened to customers in July, but other facilities around the ground have remained closed. However, the team has been working tirelessly to find ways of maximising the space at Carrow Road for other functions.

This includes the re-opening of Yellows Bar and Grill, which could provide supporters with another way to take in the action at Carrow Road – with director of catering Stuart Cox revealing that live sport will be shown on screens in the bar.

Alongside this, The Gunn Club, Top of the City and Top of the Terrace will all be available for Covid-secure functions, which could see Christmas parties hosted providing guests are sat in tables of six.

Meanwhile, executive boxes in the ground have been made available to hire for private dining experiences and a variety of cooking workshops are also being organised – all made possible by the stadium’s Visit England safety accreditation.

Mr Cox said: “Having a good Christmas period is critical to any business and we are having to really think outside the box to try and make sure that happens.”