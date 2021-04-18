Video
WATCH: Delighted Delia Smith leads Canaries fans in Emi Buendia sing song
She has often described them as the best supporters in the world and last night Delia Smith met Norwich fans to help get the Canaries' promotion celebrations going.
Norwich City secured an instant return to the Premier League without even kicking a ball on Saturday after earlier results involving Championship rivals meant they now cannot finish the season outside the top two automatic promotion places.
And following City's match with Bournemouth last night, the Canaries' joint majority shareholder, spoke to fans who had gathered to celebrate the club's promotion.
She said: "Thank you, thank you so much for all your wonderful support. You deserve this, you deserve it."
Some fans shouted back "We love you Delia" before the celebrity chef was asked to "give us a song".
Delia then launched into a verse of Emi Buendia, From Argentina before wishing supporters a "good night".
The song lauds the sublime talents of City's attacking midfielder who scored City's only goal, in the 3-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth.
But it is not the first time Delia has acted as conductor to Carrow Road fans.
In February 2005, Delia famously took matters into her own hands in trying to whip up the City faithful during relegation-threatened Norwich's home clash with Manchester City.
She yelled into the public address system: “This is a message for possibly the best supporters in the world. We need a 12th man. Where are you? Where are you? Let’s be having you! Come on!”