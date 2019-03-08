'Delays are likely': Diversion in place as busy road to close for a week
PUBLISHED: 16:33 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 25 April 2019
Archant
Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a busy road is closed for a week.
Roadworks will be carried out on Walmer Road in Lowestoft next month.
With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between Monday, May 13 and Friday, May 17, the road will be closed and a diversion route will be put in place.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work to provide “network operations maintenance” involving “moving overhead electrical cables underground” is carried out.
The diversion route, from Walcott Walk in Lowestoft, heads south onto Walmer Road towards Acton Road.
From here turn left onto Acton Road and continue straight on for 0.2km before turning left onto The Avenue.
Continue straight on this road for 0.7km before turning left onto Blackheath Road and after 0.2km turn left once more onto Walmer Road.
