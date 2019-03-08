'Delays are likely': Diversion in place as busy road to close for a week

Walmer Road in Lowestoft will be closed and a diversion route put in place as UK Power Networks carry out work between Monday, May 13 and Friday, May 17. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a busy road is closed for a week.

Roadworks will be carried out on Walmer Road in Lowestoft next month.

With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between Monday, May 13 and Friday, May 17, the road will be closed and a diversion route will be put in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work to provide “network operations maintenance” involving “moving overhead electrical cables underground” is carried out.

The diversion route, from Walcott Walk in Lowestoft, heads south onto Walmer Road towards Acton Road.

From here turn left onto Acton Road and continue straight on for 0.2km before turning left onto The Avenue.

Continue straight on this road for 0.7km before turning left onto Blackheath Road and after 0.2km turn left once more onto Walmer Road.

