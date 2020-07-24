Search

Motorists could face delays on A11 and A47 as large boat moved

PUBLISHED: 07:39 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 24 July 2020

The A47 is among the roads that might be affected by the abnormal load. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists could face delays on some of Norfolk’s roads this morning due to an abnormal load.

The 5.2m wide boat, which measures 19.8m in length will be travelling from Hardy Marine, in North Walsham, to Fox’s Marina, Wherstead in Ipswich.

Norfolk Police has issued the warning ahead of the journey as the boat will require to use local routes including Gaymers Way and Folgate Road in North Walsham.

The load is schedlued to leave at 9am and will be transported along the B1145, A149, B1152, A1064 before joining the A47 and A11.

It will continue along its destination to the Suffolk border by travelling along the A14 west, A142, A14 east to the A137 before arriving at the marina.

• For up-to-date information about the county’s roads, visit our live traffic map.

