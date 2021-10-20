News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Promotion

Optimising safety for the renewable energy sector

Logo Icon

Mark Walker

Published: 2:42 PM October 20, 2021   
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset.

A culture of care should be the foundation of the renewable sector when it comes to health and safety, says DEKRA UK vice president Mark Walker - Credit: Getty Images

Renewable sources of energy – wind, water, solar, geothermal – are widely viewed as the engines that will power the world one day, and companies specialising in renewables are already making headway toward that goal.

But no matter how innovative or new, every industry has to consider safety – and the renewables sector is no exception. Fortunately, the basic tenets are somewhat universal and are reflected in a ‘culture of care’ approach that informs every aspect of an organisation.

Culture of care through three lenses

It’s helpful to think about how a culture of care can be expressed in three critical areas: people; processes and systems; and equipment. Caring for people means seeing and valuing them as human beings. This is evident in how leaders interact with their teams – for example, acknowledging their successes, motivating them to do better, allowing them to use their strengths and encouraging them to understand their weaknesses. At the organisational level, it might be codified in company policies that support a work-life balance or promote employee health.

When it comes to systems and processes, demonstrating care means making timely updates, conducting regular reviews and implementing needed improvements. Since many of today’s processes and systems are technology-enabled, staying abreast of advancements and alert to gaps is part of exhibiting care.

Taking care of equipment through proper usage and regular maintenance probably seems obvious. However, it can be tempting to forego routine care of this type when machinery appears to be working problem-free and a tune-up stretches the budget. Or when the usage recommendations in the operator’s manual feel unnecessary.

The fact is, investing time and money in proper maintenance will save both resources in the long run and respecting operating instructions can extend a machine’s lifetime and prevent accidents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  2. 2 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
  3. 3 Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
  1. 4 Banham Poultry taken over by owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters
  2. 5 'A lovely talented man': Tributes to Cromer Pier Show headliner Phil Butler
  3. 6 Norwich man convicted of murder boasts of mutilating 'up to 30' cats
  4. 7 Patients speak out as surgeon who botched surgeries still working
  5. 8 Two people arrested during police operation in south Norfolk
  6. 9 Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas
  7. 10 Two men arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Thetford

Beyond safety

Cultivating a culture of care results in people who thrive, processes and systems that meet companies’ needs and equipment that lasts longer and works better. This is certainly a recipe for better safety outcomes, but that’s not the only positive effect.

When care is prioritised, companies can also expect improved efficiency, quality, reliability and predictability. Organisations of any size or sector can benefit.

A culture of care for renewables

It is, of course, important to take context into account when adapting a culture of care approach to a particular company or industry. One relevant feature of the renewables sector is that workers are often on-site temporarily, as contractors, or for shorter periods of time. Multiple companies naturally means multiple company cultures, so the goal in this case is to ensure that the site culture dominates and that everyone present not only understands, but also ‘owns’ it.

To explain what this looks like, DEKRA is hosting a webinar on November 10, 2021. You can register here or download our expert white paper which explores the issue in depth. As always, don’t hesitate to contact us for more information about how our services can support your goals.

DEKRA Organisational and Process Safety is a behavioural change and process safety consultancy company. Working in collaboration with clients, its approach is to assess the process safety and influence the safety culture with the aim of ‘making a difference´. For more information, visit www.dekra-uk.co.uk

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pictures show the roof of the house completely destroyed.

Fire crews battling large house blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

person
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

£6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon