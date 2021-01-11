Campsite team's shock as couple turn up in campervan

Published: 3:42 PM January 11, 2021

The owners of a north Norfolk campsite have urged people to follow lockdown restrictions after a couple attempted to stay at the site in their campervan.

On Saturday, staff at Deepdale Farm in Burnham Deepdale were surprised to see a campervan parked at the entrance to the campsite, which is currently closed in line with lockdown.

When staff approached the campervan, the would-be campers quickly drove off but the incident has led the farm and campsite's owners to call on people to observe restrictions.

Nathan Nelson, the estate manager at Deepdale Farm, said the incident had been reported to the police.

He said it was not the first time people in campervans had attempted to stay at the campsite during lockdown, leading to the farm to block off the entrance to the site.

Deepdale Farm pictured in July 2020, the farm and adjacent campsite has urged people to follow lockdown restrictions. - Credit: Archant

Mr Nelson said the farm, which is connected to the Deepdale Campsite and is run by a small team, had gone "above and beyond" to keep each other healthy and working during the pandemic, efforts which were jeopardised by those flouting restrictions.

He said: "We have a small team running the farm and if we are affected by coronavirus we have no availability to deal with that.

"We can't afford to lose anybody to sickness. We have to take it seriously and I guess a lot of people are not taking it seriously and think because they can come up to the coast it's safe."

Mr Nelson said he felt people had become "complacent" and felt they could "skirt around the edges of what was allowed and push it to their limits".

He said, while in "normal times" the farm and campsite would "absolutely welcome people", now was not the time.

Jason Borthwick, the managing director of Deepdale Camping and Rooms and managing partner of Deepdale Farm, said: "We're really looking forward to welcoming visitors back when we can, but this isn't the time and the government are pleading with people to stick to the rules.

"The whole tourism industry is really looking forward to welcoming people back when it's safe and we are allowed to but at the moment please keep yourself and others safe."



