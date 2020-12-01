News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus station redevelopment set for go-ahead

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:38 PM December 1, 2020   
A Lynx bus and the Coasthopper run by Stagecoach at Hunstanton bus station. Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton bus station, where 47 flats along with new shops and a new library could be built - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans for 47 flats, new shops and a library on a town's bus station look set to get the green light.

West Norfolk council has applied to redevelop the bus station on St Edmund's Terrace at Hunstanton.

It says nine of the properties will be affordable homes, while the scheme would also give the town a larger library.

The bus station at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Bus stops would be moved to St Edmund's Terrace and The Spinney as part of the proposals - Credit: Chris Bishop

Bus stops would be moved to The Spinney and alongside the nearby Princess Theatre under the proposals, which go before the council's planning committee on Monday.

A report to councillors recommends they approve the plans. It says: “The proposal delivers revitalised town centre facilities to this location – a larger public library, modern retail/services unit, and new public conveniences – together with 47 apartments, following the demolition of existing buildings on the site.

"The existing building adjoining the current library had accommodated a café, retail unit and taxi firm’s office, but is now vacant."

Two buildings are proposed, a mixed-use five-storey ‘main block’ along the street frontage, and a three-storey residential-only ‘rear block’.

Hunstanton library, which could be re-located to free up land for development. Picture: Chris Bishop

A new library is included in the scheme. The facility will be relocated to the borough council offices on Valentine Road while work is in progress - Credit: Chris Bishop

The report says they form "a key component of the council’s regeneration strategy for the town", while the scheme will help the borough deliver its target of 539 new homes a year.

It adds: "Particular care has been taken to ensure the development will not only preserve but enhance the character and appearance of the area.

"The view of the sea from The Spinney is to be preserved and the massing, design and layout of the rear block is in character with the adjacent built form of the conservation area."

Hunstanton library will move to the former borough council offices on Valentine Road, while work is under way on the scheme. A start date has not yet been set for the development.

The council has received 20 objections including one from the Lynx bus station regarding loss of the bus station.

Other grounds include the height of the building and the loss of sea views.

West Norfolk council's planning committee will discuss the scheme when it meets virtually on Monday (9.30am).





