Film crew criticised after debris left at beach

Published: 10:40 AM August 14, 2021 Updated: 10:53 AM August 14, 2021

A fire was lit as part of the filming at Cart Gap beach. - Credit: Will Warwick

A film crew who were spotted at Happisburgh and Cart Gap beaches last week have been criticised after a load of debris and burnt wood was left on the beach after they departed.

A crew of about 20 people were spotted filming in Happisburgh on Wednesday and were asked to leave the car park area by the parish council - its lessee - as they did not have permission to be there.

They were a little further around the coast at Cart Gap on Thursday, and that evening they burned a wooden set at the beach which had been constructed for the filming.

Will Warwick - who lives in the Attleborough area - was camping nearby and saw some of the filming on Thursday evening.

He said: "They set fire to a house that they built for the set, and then they left the half-burned house there the next day. I thought it seemed a bit trashy really. The next day there was a Serco van cleaning up after them."

The production is believed to have starred Oh Wonder - a London-based indie pop duo consisting of Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht - and the production company Island Records. But neither the band nor the Island Records have responded to requests for comment.

Fifi Austin, who saw them at Cart Gap, also said she was annoyed the film crew thought it was OK to leave their waste on the beach. She said: "Apparently no warning given to anybody locally."

Gary Jones, who also saw them filming, said he thought they shouldn't have been asked to leave the car park at at Happisburgh.

The crew on the beach at Happisburgh. The crew have been filming there and around the coast at Cart Gap over the past few days. - Credit: Chris Hubbard

He said: "I and a friend were there at the time, walking along the beach. We were asked politely to stop walking so that they could get a clear shot of a couple against the backdrop of the sea. We only had to wait for a few minutes.

I don't see the harm in this. The crew member was polite and friendly, and told us all about the film while we were waiting.

"The film was about a music duo and later, when I got home, I found and played some of their music, which was actually very good. I felt my day was enriched by the event."

Debris left behind after the filming at Cart Gap. - Credit: Will Warwick

Patricia Munson also saw them filming at Cart Gap. She said: "As we walked down the ramp to the right a makeshift building was being assembled. To the left on the first bit of beach a film crew had taken over and we presumed was making an advert, as a young good looking chap was stripped to the waist wearing white trousers!

"It seemed very odd on school holidays and a busy beach near the exit to be filming anything.

A fire was lit as part of the filming at Cart Gap beach. - Credit: Will Warwick

"After a walk and swim our dog acquired a nasty gash under her eye, so we decided vet visit was called for, as we walked back the same young chap and a girl were collecting all bits of wood together on a very burnt area of the beach."

Mrs Munson said a crew member asked her to stop passing behind the set during the filming, but they passed by anyway as they had to take their dog to the vet for an emergency appointment.

"A lot of people were viewing from the ramp as we left," she added.

Waste left on the beach after the filming at Cart Gap. - Credit: Fifi Austin























