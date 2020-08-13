Search

Advanced search

‘I live and breathe looking after people’ - Mum-of-two fulfils dream of owning funeral business

PUBLISHED: 08:44 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 13 August 2020

Debbie Stewart has achieved her dream of owning her own funeral business after opening up in Stoke Ferry. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Debbie Stewart has achieved her dream of owning her own funeral business after opening up in Stoke Ferry. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A mum-of-two has made her dreams of owning a business a reality after taking over a funeral directors in a Norfolk village.

Debbie Stewart has achieved her dream of owning her own funeral business after opening up in Stoke Ferry. Picture: Sarah HussainDebbie Stewart has achieved her dream of owning her own funeral business after opening up in Stoke Ferry. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Debbie Stewart has become the new owner of R H Bond Funeral Directors in Stoke Ferry, taking over the fifth generation business from the Bond family.

The independent funeral directors, which has been operating in the area since 1872, had been owned by Colin Bond who decided to step back from the day-to-day running of the business and was unable to pass it on to a sixth generation of the family.

But after hearing the high regard to which Mrs Stewart was held by families, funeral directors and pall bearers from her previous work in the industry, he felt confident handing it over to her.

The mum-of-two, who has been in the funeral business for around nine years and before that worked in banking, officially opened her office on Monday, August 3.

A plaque given to Debbie Stewart in 2015 which has inspired her every day to open her own business. Picture: Debbie StewartA plaque given to Debbie Stewart in 2015 which has inspired her every day to open her own business. Picture: Debbie Stewart

She said she worked hard to achieve her dream after being inspired by an interaction with a family in 2015, who gifted her a heart shaped plaque with the words ‘if you can dream it you can do it’ after they were touched by her care.

Mrs Stewart added: “I’ve had that plaque hanging in my bedroom for five years and have looked at it every day.

You may also want to watch:

“I can’t believe I’ve achieved it.

Debbie Stewart has achieved her dream of owning her own funeral business after opening up in Stoke Ferry. Picture: Sarah HussainDebbie Stewart has achieved her dream of owning her own funeral business after opening up in Stoke Ferry. Picture: Sarah Hussain

“I would have gone anywhere to be able to fulfil this dream.”

The undertaker said opening during coronavirus is uncertain but she plans to be adaptable for her clients and is offering home visits.

She said the reaction since opening has been ‘amazing’, with some people visiting the premises reduced to tears over her cloud mural in the ‘heavenly’ chapel room which she designed and created with the help of her sister Samantha Smith.

“It’s not just a business for me, it’s a vocation,” she said.

A mural in the chapel room 'Heaven' designed by Debbie Stewart and created by her sister Samantha Smith. Picture: Sarah HussainA mural in the chapel room 'Heaven' designed by Debbie Stewart and created by her sister Samantha Smith. Picture: Sarah Hussain

“I just live and breath looking after people.

“I don’t want families to feel scared, sadly death is part of life and I want people to come here and feel tranquil so they feel their family members can fly away.

“I’ve achieved it with the help and support of an amazing family and extraordinary friends.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Warning as ‘space hopper-sized’ wasp’s nest found

A large wasp nest found in a barn in Surlingham. Picture: Ace Pest Control Ltd

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning as ‘space hopper-sized’ wasp’s nest found

A large wasp nest found in a barn in Surlingham. Picture: Ace Pest Control Ltd

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

A-level results 2020: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Ben Millett reacts with his father (back to the camera) as students at Norwich School receive their A-Level results. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire