Norfolk man wins £6,650 Rolex worn by 007 in prize draw

PUBLISHED: 13:19 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 13 February 2020

Dean Dyball from Great Yarmouth will have a licence to thrill after winning a £6,650 Rolex Milgauss watch, also worn by longest-serving James Bond actor Daniel Craig. Picture: BOTB

Archant

A Norfolk man will have a licence to thrill after winning a £6,650 Rolex Milgauss watch which was previously worn by James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

Dean Dyball, 30, from Great Yarmouth, was called by Christian Williams at Best of the Best (BOTB) and given the good news on Monday, February 11.

"I received a text from someone called Christian and thought 'I don't know a Christian' and then it hit me," he said.

"It was a watch I'd seen on their website and thought I'd give it a go - and I'm very glad I did."

BOTB gives people the chance to win anything from their dream car to a holiday in their weekly prize draw.

Speaking about the competition, the 30-year-old said: "I have told the guys, and everyone wants to enter BOTB."

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away more than £30m worth of prizes to more than 500 winners from countries around the globe.

