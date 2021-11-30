Inquest hears woman was voluntary hospital inpatient before death

The inquest into the death of a 28-year-old woman from Norwich has heard evidence from her time as a patient at Hellesdon Hospital.

Georgina Sales, 28, was found dead at her property on Gargle Hill, Thorpe St Andrew, on December 17, 2019.

An inquest into her death was opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake on Monday, November 29, with a jury present, and resumed on Tuesday.

The court heard evidence from a consultant psychiatrist at Hellesdon Hospital over the care Ms Sales received during the five weeks she was there and how she found the ward she was on "stressful", and did not want a long admission.

It was felt most appropriate by the consultant psychiatrist and those on the ward to use the "least restrictive" measures in her treatment and to give her unescorted home leave following reviews.

But her discharge from the ward was unable to take place until a "suitable" package of care was put in place by social services to allow for her to go home.

Earlier in the hearing, concern was raised over the level of care that was in place for Ms Sales, who struggled with epilepsy, depression and borderline personality disorder from the age of 13.

She was given a provisional discharge date of December 18, 2019 and home leave, and there were plans for a discharge meeting to take place following discussion over whether a community care plan could be put in place.

The court also heard how Ms Sales had felt "let down by people other than her dad". The inquest continues.