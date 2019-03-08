Search

Motorcyclist killed in Easter weekend crash is named

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 29 April 2019

The motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham is named as Dovydas Sapalas. Picture Google

The motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham is named as Dovydas Sapalas. Picture Google

Archant

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Wretham has been named.

Dovydas Sapalas, 33, died on Saturday, April 20, in a collision on the A1075 Thetford Road, just four days before his 34th birthday.

At an inquest opening in Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, April 29, his medical cause of death was recorded as extensive injury to the skull due to a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called at 7.30pm to reports that a Suzuki GSXR motorbike, which was travelling from Watton on the A1075 towards Thetford, was involved in a crash with a chevron sign close to the junction with Church Road.

The court heard Mr Sapalas was a business owner and lived at Bowes Close, Watton. He was born on April 24, 1985 in Lithuania.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until Friday. October 25.

