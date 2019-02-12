Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Worlingham man made CBE for his services to cinema and drama

PUBLISHED: 14:11 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 20 February 2019

Now aged 69, Mr Gothard said he looks back on his time living on the Norfolk and Suffolk border as “romantic”. Picture: Contributed by David Gothard

Now aged 69, Mr Gothard said he looks back on his time living on the Norfolk and Suffolk border as “romantic”. Picture: Contributed by David Gothard

Archant

A Suffolk man said he feels “tranquil” as he was made a CBE for his services to cinema and drama.

Originally from Beccles, his gleaming career has seen him travel across the world on many artistic projects as a producer, director and a writer. Picture: Contributed by David Gothard.Originally from Beccles, his gleaming career has seen him travel across the world on many artistic projects as a producer, director and a writer. Picture: Contributed by David Gothard.

David Gothard was given the Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2019 new year honours list.

Mr Gothard, who now lives in London but hails from Worlingham, near Beccles, has hosted a variety of international productions as an artistic producer and director.

His gleaming career has seen him travel across the world on many artistic projects as a producer, director and a writer.

He was trained as a director at the Edinburgh Traverse Theatre after studying Italian studies as well as philosophy with an MA in Mental Philosophy in 1965.

David Gothard (pictured) was given the Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2019 new year honours list. Picture: Conributed by David GothardDavid Gothard (pictured) was given the Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2019 new year honours list. Picture: Conributed by David Gothard

After completing his degree, he was sent to Krakow and later began working of larger-scale performances.

He was recognised after producing The Dead Class which was a historical success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

But for the first 20 years of his life, Mr Gothard spent his time roaming the cobbled streets of Norwich and winding through the markets on Saturday with his mother.

Now aged 69, Mr Gothard said he looks back on his time living on the Norfolk and Suffolk border as “romantic”.

He said: “My family was from East Anglian villages on both sides, they were gamekeepers at Sandringham, hemp weavers on the river Waveney and above all, my grandfather was a Suffolk Punch horse man behind the plough.

“My father was a printer - In short we all celebrated heavy Norfolk or Suffolk dialect in all its glory,” he said.

“I was born in Worlingham and attended Beccles Secondary School - it was the kind of place where if you saw a red squirrel outside, the whole school would stop and all look outside.

“We had great teachers who would teach us local history. In a village school you are learning that you have medieval history.

“Worlingham was a great village school and Sir John Leman expressed the bounteous nature of postwar education.”

Despite chalking up an impressive career and nearing the age of retirement, he said he will continue to contribute to the arts and is currently directing in Barcelona and making a new independent film.

“Although I am at the age of retirement, you just carry on doing it until you don’t get up,” he said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Deer were left to starve at stately home

The fallow deer at Clermont Hall Picture: RSPCA

‘To see the market die on its feet would be a tragedy’ - bid to cut market fees is blocked

A bid to block a charges hike for two day market traders was blocked at full council this week Picture: Nick Butcher

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘It was horrible’: School girl, 13, attacked as she gets off the bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists