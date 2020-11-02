Legacy of popular football fan lives on after brave cancer battle

Touching tributes have been paid to David Chapman. Picture: The Chapman family Archant

He touched the lives of so many people, and now the legacy of a popular man is set to continue after his death from an extremely rare form of cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kirkley and Pakefield Knights U9 team with their new kit which has been unveiled in memory of David Chapman. Picture: The Chapman family The Kirkley and Pakefield Knights U9 team with their new kit which has been unveiled in memory of David Chapman. Picture: The Chapman family

Family and friends of David Chapman, who died in May after bravely battling a “one-in-a-million” type of cancer, have presented a football kit in his memory to aspiring youth footballers in Lowestoft.

After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the bladder, called Angiosarcoma, just a few days after his 30th birthday in August last year, Mr Chapman was given the all clear and was told he was cancer free in May this year.

Family and friends of the much-loved and sorely missed David Chapman honour the West Ham United fan as a new sponsored football kit is presented to Kirkley and Pakefield Knights U9 team in his memory. Picture: The Chapman family Family and friends of the much-loved and sorely missed David Chapman honour the West Ham United fan as a new sponsored football kit is presented to Kirkley and Pakefield Knights U9 team in his memory. Picture: The Chapman family

But just three weeks later it was discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to his stomach, as the 30-year-old died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London on May 29.

Praising the support and care that Mr Chapman had received during treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, they set up a GoFundMe Memorial Fund page with the aim of raising £1,000 for the hospital to research a cure into this particular type of cancer.

With the hope that Mr Chapman’s legacy would live on as other families are helped in the future, the fund has now raised more than £12,500.

Sister Emily Chapman said they would deliver the monies to The Royal Marsden Charity Sarcoma Team at the London hospital directly as “one last thank you for everything they did for David and our family.”

Ms Chapman said: “It is an amazing amount.

“David was also part of a Fantasy Football league and instead of awarding the cash prize to the winners, it was decided that this money should be donated to the family as part of his legacy.”

A former Dell Primary, Elm Tree Middle and Kirkley High School pupil from Lowestoft, Mr Chapman loved football and had been a West Ham United season ticket holder since he was 15.

Now, the David Chapman memorial kit is being proudly worn by Kirkley and Pakefield Knights U9 – with the claret and blue strip particularly poignant for the ardent West Ham fan.

With ‘Chapman 1989-2020’ and the West Ham motif emblazoned across the kit, alongside the Kirkley and Pakefield logo, Ms Chapman said: “We gave some money to kit the football team out with a new sponsored home and away strip, training wear and waterproof jackets.

“Its just what David would’ve wanted.

“Anthony Ogogo was David’s best mate, and Anthony’s nephew plays on this team – it is a lovely legacy.”

This Friday, November 6 a special fundraising event – A Day for Dave – will be held at the Asda store in Lowestoft where he used to work.

Staff will be dressing up as superheroes in his memory, and there will be exercise bikes in store as a sponsored ride is held with people cycling the equivalent distance of a visit to the London Stadium – home of West Ham – and back.

Collection buckets will be on hand as further funds are raised for The Royal Marsden Charity Sarcoma Team.