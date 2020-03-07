Search

Advanced search

Repeat sex offender set to appeal prison sentence for 200 indecent images of children as young as five

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 March 2020

David Cattermole, 43, of London Road South admitted to two offences of making indecent images of children. Picture: Contributed by Suffolk Constabulary

David Cattermole, 43, of London Road South admitted to two offences of making indecent images of children. Picture: Contributed by Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A repeat sex offender is to appeal a two year prison sentence after being caught with more than 200 indecent images of children.

David Cattermole, of London Road South, Lowestoft, was jailed in May after admitting two offences of making indecent images of children.

In February 2017, police officers seized a large amount of computer devices from his home.

After they were examined, more than 200 images of children were found on the devices, with some of the victims as young as five years old.

As well as the two year prison sentence, he was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The 43-year-old also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon after a stun gun was found at his property following a search warrant.

You may also want to watch:

Cattermole is set to appeal against his sentence at a Court of Appeal hearing on Tuesday, March 10.

Speaking after his sentence was imposed, Suffolk Police's public protection officer Claire Bodmer said: "Cattermole had an addiction to viewing very distressing images of children.

"Internet crimes such as these are far from victimless and every image depicts the very real abuse a young child has suffered.

"We will do everything within our power to protect victims who are subjected to these potentially life-changing acts of indecency purely for the gratification of others."

In May, Ipswich Crown Court heard Cattermole had previous convictions for sexual offences in 2001 and 2013, with the latter coming after he downloaded more than 1,00 indecent images of children, with the ages of the children involved ranging from two years old to teenagers.

Cattermole was handed a three-year community order in 2001 for five offences, and a 10 month prison sentence in 2013, as well as being ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years, until 2023.

After the 2013 arrest, Cattermole told officers he was attracted to girls aged 12-14 and had come into possession of indecent images of younger girls while looking for images of older children.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Police on scene after reports of brawl at Wetherspoons

Police at the scene of a fight at the Wetherspoons pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

When to look for the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

The Super Worm Moon will be at its peak on Monday, March 9 (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

‘Do not avoid Norwich,’ says deputy health chief as 16 cases of coronavirus are confimed in East of England

The deputy medical officer has written a letter telling people not to avoid Norwich. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Police on scene after reports of brawl at Wetherspoons

Police at the scene of a fight at the Wetherspoons pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

When to look for the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

The Super Worm Moon will be at its peak on Monday, March 9 (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

‘Do not avoid Norwich,’ says deputy health chief as 16 cases of coronavirus are confimed in East of England

The deputy medical officer has written a letter telling people not to avoid Norwich. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things you might have missed following City’s loss at Sheffield United

Sheffield United midfielder Oli Norwood tries to holt Canaries midfielder Emi Buendia during Saturday's battle at Bramall Lane Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Signs of panic buying in Norfolk supermarkets due to coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Harding and her daughter came across sparse shelves in the toilet roll section at the Tesco store in Harford. Picture: Sarah Harding

What restrictions are supermarkets putting on goods amid coronavirus panic buying?

Empty shelves as toilet roll is sold out in an Asda store. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: More than a million people seek online NHS advice

The online service aims to free up time for clinical call handlers so they can prioritise people calling NHS 111 who are experiencing symptoms. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
Drive 24