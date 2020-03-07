Repeat sex offender set to appeal prison sentence for 200 indecent images of children as young as five

David Cattermole, 43, of London Road South admitted to two offences of making indecent images of children.

A repeat sex offender is to appeal a two year prison sentence after being caught with more than 200 indecent images of children.

David Cattermole, of London Road South, Lowestoft, was jailed in May after admitting two offences of making indecent images of children.

In February 2017, police officers seized a large amount of computer devices from his home.

After they were examined, more than 200 images of children were found on the devices, with some of the victims as young as five years old.

As well as the two year prison sentence, he was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The 43-year-old also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon after a stun gun was found at his property following a search warrant.

Cattermole is set to appeal against his sentence at a Court of Appeal hearing on Tuesday, March 10.

Speaking after his sentence was imposed, Suffolk Police's public protection officer Claire Bodmer said: "Cattermole had an addiction to viewing very distressing images of children.

"Internet crimes such as these are far from victimless and every image depicts the very real abuse a young child has suffered.

"We will do everything within our power to protect victims who are subjected to these potentially life-changing acts of indecency purely for the gratification of others."

In May, Ipswich Crown Court heard Cattermole had previous convictions for sexual offences in 2001 and 2013, with the latter coming after he downloaded more than 1,00 indecent images of children, with the ages of the children involved ranging from two years old to teenagers.

Cattermole was handed a three-year community order in 2001 for five offences, and a 10 month prison sentence in 2013, as well as being ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years, until 2023.

After the 2013 arrest, Cattermole told officers he was attracted to girls aged 12-14 and had come into possession of indecent images of younger girls while looking for images of older children.