Darcy, eight, wins competition with heartfelt story on experiences of military children

Darcy Thorp, 8, from Thetford has won the Little Trooper's story competition. - Credit: Little Troopers

An eight-year-old from Norfolk has been recognised in a national competition for her story highlighting the emotions felt by children whose parents are serving away from home with the armed forces at this time of year.

Darcy Thorp, from Thetford, wrote a short story about a young girl missing her father after he was deployed overseas just before Christmas.

Darcy, whose father serves in the RAF, was inspired to write the story after hearing about the Little Troopers Christmas Smiles campaign, which helps bring cheer to military children who have parents serving overseas during the festive period.

She entered her short story, called 'Evie's Christmas Surprise', into the charity's competition marking the fourth anniversary of its Treasures app, a free story-recording app that military families use to stay connected when a parent is deployed or has to work away from home.

Parents can record themselves reading stories for their children to watch back.

The girl in the story, named Evie, keeps in touch with her father by letter and at the end of the tale is surprised by him coming home early dressed as Father Christmas.

Although Darcy's father has not been away at Christmas since she was a baby, she wanted to convey some of the emotions other military children might feel.

Darcy won the national competition after impressing judges Donna David, Tom Palmer, Lorna Stannard and Louise Fetigan, and her story has been professionally illustrated to be used and recorded on the Treasures app.

She said: “I am so happy that I have won the competition, I couldn’t stop smiling when I found out and I wanted to tell my daddy straight away who was away at the time.

"I really hope my story makes other military children happy when they read it and gives them hope that it won’t be long before their parent comes home if they are away.

"I really enjoyed writing it so I hope everyone enjoys reading it.”

Her mother Gemma Thorp said the family are proud of what she has achieved.

Ms Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: "Darcy’s story is something that lots of military children will relate to and it really warmed our hearts.”

For more information about the charity visit www.littletroopers.net



