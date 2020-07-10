Video

‘We’re thrilled to get out’ – Families flock to drive-in cinema

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: Mathew Woodman Archant

The weather may have been wet, but that didn’t stop dozens of families and couples from enjoying an outdoor cinema night.

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The four-night Summer Drive-In Movies event kicked off at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday with a double bill of The Goonies on an LED screen in the early evening and The Lost Boys on a projector at night.

People who bought tickets could drive in and pull up in front of the screen to enjoy the film from the comfort and warmth of their own car, while street food from local vendors was available.

Danny Banthorpe, 46, founder and promoter of organisers Pop Up Pictures, said he was delighted with how the first day of screenings went.

He said: “We had a little test run with friends and family to test out the parking and toilet systems, and we found a few things we could tweak so that we nailed it for the real shows.

Danny Banthorpe, organiser of the Pop Up Pictures drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Danny Banthorpe, organiser of the Pop Up Pictures drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We make sure we don’t overcrowd each sitting and park everyone up in the right way.

“We’ve got a security and stewarding team who have been brilliant and got everyone in nicely.

“Weather’s always a factor but at least people can stay warm in their cars. It’s not nice watching through windscreen wipers but everyone is still warm and dry.”

The event kicked-off with a screening of 1985 classic The Goonies, which was much enjoyed by families in attendance.

People watch 1985 classic The Goonies from the comfort of their own cars and vans at the Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN People watch 1985 classic The Goonies from the comfort of their own cars and vans at the Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Eve Jackson, who attended with sons Oscar and Freddie, said: “It was lots of fun and the boys really enjoyed it. We’re just thrilled to get out and do things like this after such a long time of having to stay indoors.”

Ellie McDonald said she had “such a good time” at the screening with partner Tommy, and praised the organisers for being “really safe”.

Mr Banthorpe said he was pleased to hear it had gone down well, and was delighted at the level of interest in the event.

He said: “We’ve sold out on the four late shows and two of the earlier shows, so some of the ones for kids are not quite sold out but they’ve still sold really well so we’re chuffed.

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: Mathew Woodman Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: Mathew Woodman

“We’re here to make people happy.”

The Summer Drive-In Movies event will continue over the weekend. Tickets can be purchased here.
























































