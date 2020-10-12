Hairdresser, 25, died at children’s play area days after death of friend who was ‘like a sister’

A hairdresser took her own life at a children’s park days after the death of a friend, an inquest heard.

Daniella Hart, 25, was found shortly after 6am on March 5 by a passer-by in the park off Nightingale Road, Pakefield.

Her death came days after friend Tanya Halls took her own life on February 29, with Miss Hart among those to find her.

An inquest, held at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, October 12, heard a statement from Miss Hart’s mother Anna Hart, which said: “My daughter had a car crash in August 2019 and after that she became very depressed.

“She would sleep for days as this was the only time she was happy.

“She would forget things and quit her job because she found it hard to smile and be happy in front of customers when she didn’t feel like this on the inside.”

Miss Hart, who was born in Inverness, Scotland, had previously been admitted to A&E at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, in December 2019 after attempting to take her own life.

A member of the public had been walking their dog in the area shortly after 6am when they saw Miss Hart, of Saxon Road, Pakefield, in the park, before phoning emergency services.

Despite an ambulance arriving within two minutes, Miss Hart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miss Hart had also written on a kitchen whiteboard at her family home saying she was sorry, the inquest heard.

Assistant coroner Christopher Long said: “There is evidence to support that Daniella was going through an emotional time and evidence that she had left a note on the whiteboard with words suggesting someone who was saying goodbye.”

In September, an inquest into Miss Halls’ death heard a statement from Suffolk Police officer Caroline Wells, who attended the scene.

She said: “Upon arrival I was met by several young, emotional people, including Miss Hart, who described their relationship as ‘sisters’ and was distraught.”

