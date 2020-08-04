Search

Boy ‘shaken’ following dangerous driving incident

PUBLISHED: 10:11 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 04 August 2020

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft on Friday, July 24. Picture: Google Images

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft on Friday, July 24. Picture: Google Images

Archant

An eight-year-old boy was left shaken after he was almost involved in a crash with a car police say was being driven dangerously.

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving, which happened in Lowestoft.

It happened on Normanston Drive in the town on Friday, July 24 at some point between 9.15pm and 9.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “A silver Ford Fiesta was seen to be driving on the road when it was nearly in collision with an eight-year-old child who was with his father.

“The child was shaken but unhurt.”

Anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the Fiesta, or has any dashcam footage of the incident, should contact Lowestoft police, quoting Cad 457 of July 24 on 101.

You can report dashboard camera reports via the online form www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/9-dashboard-camera-report-form

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

