Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist was hit
PUBLISHED: 11:50 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 14 March 2019
Archant
A cyclist remains in hospital after she sustained serious head injuries following a collision on a busy main road.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the woman in her 50s was hit by a silver VW Golf on Ellough Road, in Beccles on March 13.
According to the East of England Ambulance Service, an ambulance, a rapid reponse vehicle and and East Anglian Air ambulance were called to the scene just after 3.15pm.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service, said: “A woman was transported by air ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious head injury.”
The service were not able to comment on her current condition, but a spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary confirmed she was moved from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabularly, said: “Police are appealing for witnesses”.
If you have any information, contact Suffolk Police on 101.
