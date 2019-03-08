Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist was hit

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson Archant

A cyclist remains in hospital after she sustained serious head injuries following a collision on a busy main road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the woman in her 50s was hit by a silver VW Golf on Ellough Road, in Beccles on March 13.

According to the East of England Ambulance Service, an ambulance, a rapid reponse vehicle and and East Anglian Air ambulance were called to the scene just after 3.15pm.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service, said: “A woman was transported by air ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious head injury.”

The service were not able to comment on her current condition, but a spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary confirmed she was moved from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabularly, said: “Police are appealing for witnesses”.

If you have any information, contact Suffolk Police on 101.