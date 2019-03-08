Cyclist in his 20s seriously injured in crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Hellesdon . Picture: Simon Finlay Archant Norfolk

A cyclist in his 20s has been seriously injured in a crash in Norwich.

The crash happened around 10pm on Wednesday (April 26) when a red Citroen Xsara collided with a bicycle on Old Palace Road in Norwich.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle to contact PC Robert Hardingham at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.