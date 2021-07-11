Cyclist injured in crash during time trail on A11
A cyclist has been injured in a crash on the A11.
The cyclist was believed to be taking part in a 100-mile Breckland cycling time trial when the incident happened on the morning of Sunday, July 11.
This caused a lane closure on the A11, London Road northbound, from the Snetterton Circuit to the Shropham turn off.
On the AA’s live road traffic map it said the road traffic collision was first reported at around 8.50am.
Organiser Mark Fairhead said the cyclist had been injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown
Mr Fairhead said that it was an officially-organised event which had been risk assessed, with the appropriate signage in place and the police were aware.
The identity of the cyclist has not yet been revealed.
The incident had caused long delays on the A11 but the roads are now clear.