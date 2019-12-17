Cycling group's Santa ride raises thousands for charity
PUBLISHED: 14:07 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:29 17 December 2019
Members of a north Norfolk cycling group dressed as Santa for their sixth annual ride.
The self-proclaimed Fatboys Cycling Group, of Trunch Social Club, has raised nearly £7,000 for local causes since the Santa ride started, with more than £4,000 raised this year.
The event also marked a third year for the group's support of Nansa and About with Friends, two local charities supporting children and adults with disabilities.
Group chairman Maurice Page, from Gimingham, organised the event, and dressed as Scrooge from Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
He said: "Both charities offer a wide range of support for people with disabilities in our community."
Leon Smith, head of services at Nansa, said: "We enjoy it as it allows us to show our less serious side, have a bit of fun, and ensure our community knows how important its generosity and support is to us."
Thirty cyclists took part on Sunday, December 8.