News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Popular village cycle path to reopen after diversion safety concerns

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 2:26 PM December 9, 2020   
The end of New Home Lane, Horsham St Faith, which has been blocked off at the A140. It will reopen at Christmas after being temporarily closed for roadworks. 

The end of New Home Lane, Horsham St Faith, which has been blocked off at the A140. It will reopen at Christmas after being temporarily closed for roadworks. - Credit: Jo Bygrave

A popular village path used by cyclists will reopen after it was temporarily shut a few weeks ago due to construction work for a new recycling centre.

New Home Lane, which links Horsham St Faith to the A140 and is well-used by cyclists, runners and walkers, was closed last month while work started on the new access road to the £2.75m Norwich North recycling centre off the A140/NDR junction.

It was due to reopen around April next year but safety concerns were raised by villagers, Horsham and Newton St Faiths Parish Council and Dan Roper, Broadland district councillor, over the diversion which forced cyclists further up the A140 where there is no cycle path.

It meant they had to navigate a busy staggered junction.

But after reconsidering neighbourhood concerns Norfolk County Council said the lane would reopen around Christmas.

A council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to create a temporary path from New Holme Lane across to the A140.”

The new exit comes out closer to a cycle path and a temporary 30mph zone will be in place.

Jo Bygrave, 49, from Beck Lane in Horsham St Faith, said: “The council realised that is was common sense that the A140 is not the most sensible route for cyclists and pedestrians. I'm happy the changes are being put in place. The new crossing is a much better junction rather than the staggered junction. People in the village are really pleased."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police called to restaurant after row over free scotch egg offer
  2. 2 Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'
  3. 3 Fifteen Norfolk schools closed or partially shut due to coronavirus
  1. 4 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
  2. 5 Joy as stolen family dog found whimpering behind shed
  3. 6 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney to start Wednesday
  4. 7 Man gets fake council letter ordering removal of ‘tacky' Christmas lights
  5. 8 Widow in tears after being left without heating for six weeks
  6. 9 Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe
  7. 10 City pub for sale after plans for housing scrapped

She added her husband, who cycles into work and used New Home Lane for his commute, described navigating the staggered junction as "taking his life in his own hands".

"I don't think the council did its research and didn't realise how well-used the path is," Mrs Bygrave said.

Dan Roper, Cabinet Member for Public Protection.

Broadland district councillor Dan Roper. - Credit: Supplied

District councillor Mr Roper, who represents the Spixworth and St Faiths ward, welcomed the county council's decision to reopen the path.

He said: "There have been a lot of complaints, particularly from cyclists."

Parish council clerk, Jim Graves, said: "It has been welcomed that the council has taken notice of local representations and done something about this."

New Home Lane is used by many to get to Horsford, Hellesdon and Norwich, among other places, for work, school and leisure.





Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farming

Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 99 per 100,000

Ruth Lawes

person
Comments powered by Disqus