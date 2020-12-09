Popular village cycle path to reopen after diversion safety concerns

Published: 2:26 PM December 9, 2020

The end of New Home Lane, Horsham St Faith, which has been blocked off at the A140. It will reopen at Christmas after being temporarily closed for roadworks. - Credit: Jo Bygrave

A popular village path used by cyclists will reopen after it was temporarily shut a few weeks ago due to construction work for a new recycling centre.

New Home Lane, which links Horsham St Faith to the A140 and is well-used by cyclists, runners and walkers, was closed last month while work started on the new access road to the £2.75m Norwich North recycling centre off the A140/NDR junction.

It was due to reopen around April next year but safety concerns were raised by villagers, Horsham and Newton St Faiths Parish Council and Dan Roper, Broadland district councillor, over the diversion which forced cyclists further up the A140 where there is no cycle path.

It meant they had to navigate a busy staggered junction.

But after reconsidering neighbourhood concerns Norfolk County Council said the lane would reopen around Christmas.

A council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to create a temporary path from New Holme Lane across to the A140.”

The new exit comes out closer to a cycle path and a temporary 30mph zone will be in place.

Jo Bygrave, 49, from Beck Lane in Horsham St Faith, said: “The council realised that is was common sense that the A140 is not the most sensible route for cyclists and pedestrians. I'm happy the changes are being put in place. The new crossing is a much better junction rather than the staggered junction. People in the village are really pleased."

She added her husband, who cycles into work and used New Home Lane for his commute, described navigating the staggered junction as "taking his life in his own hands".

"I don't think the council did its research and didn't realise how well-used the path is," Mrs Bygrave said.

Broadland district councillor Dan Roper. - Credit: Supplied

District councillor Mr Roper, who represents the Spixworth and St Faiths ward, welcomed the county council's decision to reopen the path.

He said: "There have been a lot of complaints, particularly from cyclists."

Parish council clerk, Jim Graves, said: "It has been welcomed that the council has taken notice of local representations and done something about this."

New Home Lane is used by many to get to Horsford, Hellesdon and Norwich, among other places, for work, school and leisure.















