Popular village cycle path to reopen after diversion safety concerns
- Credit: Jo Bygrave
A popular village path used by cyclists will reopen after it was temporarily shut a few weeks ago due to construction work for a new recycling centre.
New Home Lane, which links Horsham St Faith to the A140 and is well-used by cyclists, runners and walkers, was closed last month while work started on the new access road to the £2.75m Norwich North recycling centre off the A140/NDR junction.
It was due to reopen around April next year but safety concerns were raised by villagers, Horsham and Newton St Faiths Parish Council and Dan Roper, Broadland district councillor, over the diversion which forced cyclists further up the A140 where there is no cycle path.
It meant they had to navigate a busy staggered junction.
But after reconsidering neighbourhood concerns Norfolk County Council said the lane would reopen around Christmas.
A council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to create a temporary path from New Holme Lane across to the A140.”
The new exit comes out closer to a cycle path and a temporary 30mph zone will be in place.
Jo Bygrave, 49, from Beck Lane in Horsham St Faith, said: “The council realised that is was common sense that the A140 is not the most sensible route for cyclists and pedestrians. I'm happy the changes are being put in place. The new crossing is a much better junction rather than the staggered junction. People in the village are really pleased."
Most Read
- 1 Police called to restaurant after row over free scotch egg offer
- 2 Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'
- 3 Fifteen Norfolk schools closed or partially shut due to coronavirus
- 4 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
- 5 Joy as stolen family dog found whimpering behind shed
- 6 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney to start Wednesday
- 7 Man gets fake council letter ordering removal of ‘tacky' Christmas lights
- 8 Widow in tears after being left without heating for six weeks
- 9 Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe
- 10 City pub for sale after plans for housing scrapped
She added her husband, who cycles into work and used New Home Lane for his commute, described navigating the staggered junction as "taking his life in his own hands".
"I don't think the council did its research and didn't realise how well-used the path is," Mrs Bygrave said.
District councillor Mr Roper, who represents the Spixworth and St Faiths ward, welcomed the county council's decision to reopen the path.
He said: "There have been a lot of complaints, particularly from cyclists."
Parish council clerk, Jim Graves, said: "It has been welcomed that the council has taken notice of local representations and done something about this."
New Home Lane is used by many to get to Horsford, Hellesdon and Norwich, among other places, for work, school and leisure.