Brownie’s and Cubs made poppies for patients at Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:24 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 09 November 2018

Brownies from Dersingham made poopies for the paitents at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: QEH

Youngsters have made a special effort to honour the men and women who gave their lives in service of their country by creating poppies for patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

West Newton Ward Manager Donna Snowden and Akela Lesley Doherty hold some of the poppies made by the cubs. Photo: QEHWest Newton Ward Manager Donna Snowden and Akela Lesley Doherty hold some of the poppies made by the cubs. Photo: QEH

Cubs from Hunstanton and Brownies from Dersingham spent an evening turning plastic bottles in to painted poppies.

Cub Akela Lesley Doherty said: “We always honour Remembrance Day by taking part in a parade but this year we also wanted to do something for the community as well so we decided to make poppies for the ward.

“It has been lovely to hear the feedback from our patients about the poppies.”

Hannah Auker, Karen Byer, Leader Emma Harrison, Clare Brumby and Emily Goodrich with the poppies created by Dersingham Brownies. Photo: QEHHannah Auker, Karen Byer, Leader Emma Harrison, Clare Brumby and Emily Goodrich with the poppies created by Dersingham Brownies. Photo: QEH

One of the Brownie leaders Emma Harrison, said: “We know that some of patients will not be able to attend a Remembrance Service so the girls thought it would be nice idea to do something for those patients.”

Director of HR, Karen Charman, has thanked the Cubs and Brownies for their efforts.

