Brownie’s and Cubs made poppies for patients at Norfolk hospital
PUBLISHED: 15:24 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 09 November 2018
QEH
Youngsters have made a special effort to honour the men and women who gave their lives in service of their country by creating poppies for patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.
Cubs from Hunstanton and Brownies from Dersingham spent an evening turning plastic bottles in to painted poppies.
Cub Akela Lesley Doherty said: “We always honour Remembrance Day by taking part in a parade but this year we also wanted to do something for the community as well so we decided to make poppies for the ward.
“It has been lovely to hear the feedback from our patients about the poppies.”
One of the Brownie leaders Emma Harrison, said: “We know that some of patients will not be able to attend a Remembrance Service so the girls thought it would be nice idea to do something for those patients.”
Director of HR, Karen Charman, has thanked the Cubs and Brownies for their efforts.