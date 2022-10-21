Joy for rugby team ahead of launch of new £550K clubhouse

Crusaders Rugby Club, based in Little Melton, near Norwich, is raising funds for a project to update its clubhouse and facilities. - Credit: Crusaders Rugby Club

A community rugby club will mark the beginning of a new era at the weekend when it launches its long-awaited new clubhouse.

Crusaders Rugby Club has completed the first phase of redeveloping its home in Little Melton in a major project for the club.

The new clubhouse, which is part of a £550,000 project, will have its ribbon cut at an event on Saturday, which will culminate with the first team hosting Lowestoft and Yarmouth in memory of former player Connor Clark.

Catherine Rix, who sits on the club's development committee, said the redevelopment will help the club broaden its horizons and allow its different disciplines to use the grounds simultaneously.

She said: "The new clubhouse will mean we can now hold events for all our age groups and genders at the same time, so it is a big boost for us."

The launch event will be held from noon, with three-course dinner reception followed by the first team game kicking off at 3pm.