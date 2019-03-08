Crowds enjoy rural past at vintage vehicle rally

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:31 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 05 May 2019

Over 7,000 people enjoyed this weekend’s Vintage Rally in Stardsett. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fans of tractors and steam engines turned back clock on the rural past once again at one of the region’s biggest vintage vehicle rallies.

Both enthusiasts and families deceded on Stradsett Park, near Downham Market, for the first day of the annual gathering of aricultural machinery and bygone machines of all shapes types.

The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club annual vintage rally, which has been taking place on the first May Bank Holiday for 43 years, has become hugely popular event that's also raises money for local charities in west Norfolk.

This year crowds were again out in force to look at a range of vintage vehicles and enjoy other attractions including fairground rides and ring displays. Exhibits also include vintage motor cycles, stationary engines, cars, byone commercials vehicles and over 45 trade stands.

Organiser Gordon Carson said: “This year I've arranged to have a bigger rally field to make it better for the stationary engines and to give more room to the growing club stands.

“Our tractor steward Reg Fletcher has set the Tractor theme for 2019 to be single cylinder tractors, ploughs and cultivators. However, we also have a great display of many other vintage things along with mini tractor pulling, trade stands and fairground rides.”

The event continues on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) from 10am-3pm where the A134 crosses with the A1122 in Downham Market. Entry is £7.50 and children under-16 go free and you pay on the day. Visit NVTEC-EA for more information.

