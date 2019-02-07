Search

People in Cromer without water after possible leak

07 February, 2019 - 08:37
People in Cromer are without water this morning.

The areas around Overstrand Road, Norwich Road and Roughton Road are experiencing very low water pressure or have been left with no water at all.

Anglian Water said it was aware of reports of problems in the area and was “working hard to identify the cause”.

It said there were indications that the interruptions to supply could have been caused by a leak.

Anyone who thinks they have spotted a leak in the area is asked to call Anglian Water on 03457 145 145.

