Restored war memorial scoops national prize

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 12:01 PM March 27, 2021   
Restored figures of servicemen from the Cromer War memorial

Restored figures of servicemen from the Cromer War memorial which has been named joint winner of the Carving, Lettering & Sculpture category in the 2021 Natural Stone Awards.

A recently restored north Norfolk war memorial has scooped a top prize in a national award celebrating the use of natural stone in the construction industry.

Cromer War Memorial has been named the joint winner of the Carving, Lettering & Sculpture category in the 2021 Natural Stone Awards.

In 2017, the war memorial was restored to correct almost 100-years of erosion caused by the sea air.

Cromer War Memorial

Cromer War Memorial

Repair and conservation work was carried out by Cliveden Conservation and included restoring the stone figures of servicemen and the all but eroded depiction of St George.

David Pritchard, Cromer town councillor, said he was "absolutely delighted" Cliveden Conservation's work had been recognised. 

He said: "It re-enforces the trust we placed on them to carry out this work on the town’s War Memorial to the high standard they achieved.”

Organised by Stone Federation Great Britain, the Natural Stone Awards celebrate the best examples of the use of natural stone in construction projects from across the different sectors of the industry.

