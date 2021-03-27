Restored war memorial scoops national prize
- Credit: Stone Federation Great Britain
A recently restored north Norfolk war memorial has scooped a top prize in a national award celebrating the use of natural stone in the construction industry.
Cromer War Memorial has been named the joint winner of the Carving, Lettering & Sculpture category in the 2021 Natural Stone Awards.
In 2017, the war memorial was restored to correct almost 100-years of erosion caused by the sea air.
Repair and conservation work was carried out by Cliveden Conservation and included restoring the stone figures of servicemen and the all but eroded depiction of St George.
David Pritchard, Cromer town councillor, said he was "absolutely delighted" Cliveden Conservation's work had been recognised.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "It re-enforces the trust we placed on them to carry out this work on the town’s War Memorial to the high standard they achieved.”
Organised by Stone Federation Great Britain, the Natural Stone Awards celebrate the best examples of the use of natural stone in construction projects from across the different sectors of the industry.
Most Read
- 1 Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died
- 2 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
- 3 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
- 4 Electrician spent £16,500 paid in error after thinking it was furlough pay
- 5 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
- 6 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
- 7 Man dies after car leaves the road, inquest hears
- 8 Two Norfolk gastropubs listed among top 50 in the country
- 9 See inside this rare Norfolk new build for sale for £1.25m
- 10 Missing teenage girl is found safe