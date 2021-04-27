Cromer pledges to become plastic free

Published: 11:46 AM April 27, 2021

A north Norfolk council has voted to work towards becoming a plastic-free town, despite initial opposition to the idea from some within its ranks.

Cromer Town Council (CTC) has passed a motion to progress towards becoming a plastic-free town by following a number of steps including involving a number of businesses, holding events and developing a network of allies.

The motion was proposed at a full CTC meeting on Monday, April 26 by councillor Phil Harris who suggested the town followed Surfers Against Sewage's (SAS) plastic-free communities initiative.

The initiative sets out five steps for communities that sign up, including that the local council pass a motion supporting the idea, at least five businesses agree to support the plan and a number of allies also sign up.

Mr Harris said after speaking to a number of independent businesses in the town he had already found some which were keen to be involved, including North Sea Coffee, Roost, Glide Surf School and The Gangway.

He said: "I haven't done much work but I've already found five shops in Cromer that are committed to going plastic-free. Most of those businesses are very new to Cromer so that's really good."

But Mr Harris received opposition to his proposal from others on the council who questioned how realistic the proposal was, and what the council was signing up to.

He said: "It's single-use which is different to all plastic, you're not going to get to completely plastic-free. [It's to] to get rid of single use plastic and reduce plastic that has multiple uses."

David Baksh said: "The proposal wasn't for a single-use plastic-free town it's for a plastic-free town. I appreciate that we should reduce our reliance on plastic but sometimes it's the best material to use."

David Pritchard added: "Once again Phil Harris has come up with a very interesting proposal. What I would like to know in all honesty do you accept that a plastic-free town is realistic or is it just an idealistic hope?

"I won't live to see a plastic-free town but I just think it's unrealistic. I know these are long-term measures but I really think we need to be thinking of short-term steps."

After further discussion, the motion was passed by the council.







