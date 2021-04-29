Second consultation launched for wind farm extension

Published: 11:30 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM April 29, 2021

The East of England is rapidly becoming established a UK powerhouse for offshore energy. Pictured is the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT. - Credit: IAN BURT

Communities can have their say in an online consultation about plans to double the capacity of two Norfolk wind farms.

Equinor, which operates Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm near Cromer, plans to double the capacity of the two farms in order.

It said it would provide an additional 820,000 homes with renewable energy.

The consultation will seek feedback on all aspects of the plans but will focus on the refinement of the 200me wide onshore cable corridor, onshore construction compound locations, refinement of the landfall working area, landfall cable corridor routes, and onshore substation locations and access routes.

It will also focus on looking at how work will impact seascape views.

One of the substations at the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

You may also want to watch:

The company said it was aiming to minimise potential impacts on the community and the environment by pursuing a shared onshore corridor for the two projects.

Kari Hege Mørk, Equinor project director, said: "We were very pleased with the community response to the phase one consultation which supported further development of our proposals, and would like to thank everyone that took the time to respond.

"Despite physical restrictions in place, we received a huge amount of engagement and much of that feedback has been incorporated into the refined project plans which we are now presenting.

"We look forward to updating the Norfolk communities on how the plans have progressed, continuing to involve and receive their comments on the proposals.



“We are, of course, very disappointed that Covid-19 is still preventing us from holding in-person meetings with the Norfolk community.

To support community engagement during this important consultation period, once again, we have various channels of communication open.

"I hope these will once again encourage a widespread and meaningful response."

The Dudgeon offshore Wind Farm, situated just off Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Over 11,000 homes near the two farms have been mailed a feedback and consultation leaflet, with a consultation website set up at https://sepanddep.commonplace.is to allow members of the public to comment.

There will also be a virtual exhibition at https://event.sepanddep.co.uk where nearby residents can see the proposed plans, along with telephone Q&A sessions for those unable to access the internet.



