Second consultation launched for wind farm extension
- Credit: IAN BURT
Communities can have their say in an online consultation about plans to double the capacity of two Norfolk wind farms.
Equinor, which operates Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm near Cromer, plans to double the capacity of the two farms in order.
It said it would provide an additional 820,000 homes with renewable energy.
The consultation will seek feedback on all aspects of the plans but will focus on the refinement of the 200me wide onshore cable corridor, onshore construction compound locations, refinement of the landfall working area, landfall cable corridor routes, and onshore substation locations and access routes.
It will also focus on looking at how work will impact seascape views.
You may also want to watch:
The company said it was aiming to minimise potential impacts on the community and the environment by pursuing a shared onshore corridor for the two projects.
Kari Hege Mørk, Equinor project director, said: "We were very pleased with the community response to the phase one consultation which supported further development of our proposals, and would like to thank everyone that took the time to respond.
Most Read
- 1 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
- 2 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 3 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
- 4 Travellers still at train station car park after two months
- 5 'It was Tom's idea': Murdered man's friend tells of deadly decision
- 6 Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years
- 7 Rescue team waits for tide to ebb as woman cut off on beach
- 8 Food court and park and ride to cope with coastal visitor surge
- 9 Fire crews tackle blaze in several vehicles at Norfolk village garage
- 10 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
"Despite physical restrictions in place, we received a huge amount of engagement and much of that feedback has been incorporated into the refined project plans which we are now presenting.
"We look forward to updating the Norfolk communities on how the plans have progressed, continuing to involve and receive their comments on the proposals.
“We are, of course, very disappointed that Covid-19 is still preventing us from holding in-person meetings with the Norfolk community.
To support community engagement during this important consultation period, once again, we have various channels of communication open.
"I hope these will once again encourage a widespread and meaningful response."
Over 11,000 homes near the two farms have been mailed a feedback and consultation leaflet, with a consultation website set up at https://sepanddep.commonplace.is to allow members of the public to comment.
There will also be a virtual exhibition at https://event.sepanddep.co.uk where nearby residents can see the proposed plans, along with telephone Q&A sessions for those unable to access the internet.