Cromer Pier lit up yellow to remember coronavirus victims

Published: 8:05 AM March 24, 2021

Cromer Pier was lit up in yellow in memorial for everyone who has lost their lives or suffered bereavement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: NNDC

Cromer Pier was lit up bright yellow in memory of everyone who has died or lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

North Norfolk District Council joined local authorities across the country in illuminating landmarks and buildings on Tuesday (March 23), the anniversary of the start of the first lockdown.

Liberal Democrat council leader Sarah Bütikofer. Picture: North Norfolk District Council - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Sarah Bütikofer, the council's leader, said: “This is an intensely personal moment for me, and very sadly many others both here in North Norfolk and around the UK. Too many lives have been cut short and too many others bereaved.

"Let us also remember those who have also passed away in the last year due to unrelated Covid illness and their families, for whom this has also been an incredibly difficult time. There are still tough times ahead as the death toll continues to rise.

"But this annual day will give us all time to stop and reflect on this unprecedented loss, and to support each other through our collective grief as we move forwards."

North Norfolk’s first two coronavirus cases were discovered March 13 last year, and as of March 16 this year, the district has had 2,956 recorded cases and 187 deaths from the virus.

March 23, which was also called Marie Curie's National Day of Reflection, saw a moment's silence observed across the country and people hold a vigil at 8pm, showing candles or holding lights in memory of lives lost.

Christopher Cushing, Conservative group leader on NNDC. - Credit: Archant

Christopher Cushing, the council's Conservative group leader, said: "We honour everyone in North Norfolk who has helped to combat Covid-19. These are the key workers and those who have supported others who have been at risk.

"We also salute all residents who have faithfully followed the government’s guidelines to help minimise the spread of the infection.”

Councillor John Rest, NNDC Independent group leader.

And John Rest, leader of the council's Independent group, said: “As Easter approaches it is an appropriate time to express our sympathies and condolence to all those that have suffered the loss of a loved one during these difficult times.”

