Cromer Pier team ‘overwhelmed’ by customers donating ticket costs

Cromer Pier remains closed to the public. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

The team behind Cromer Pier’s Pavilion Theatre has thanked customers for their support and patience during one of the most difficult seasons on record.

The coronvairus pandemic has meant this year the Pavilion Theatre has been unable to put on its usual run of award-winning performances.

Instead, the venue found itself having to issue refunds to customers who had pre-booked shows, while also asking those who could to donate their ticket price to the pier which relies on the theatre for much of its business.

Debs Lewis, marketing and sales manager, at Openwide which manages of the Pier, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support shown so far with many people kindly donating their ticket cost, it has been immensely helpful in these incredibly challenging times for the theatre and the pier.”

Customers can call the refund helpline 01263 512495, Monday to Friday 9:30am-12:30pm and 4pm-6pm. People are asked to be patient as there is only one available phone line.