McDonald's opening date thrown into doubt by lockdown

The new lockdown has thrown a question mark over the opening date for a new McDonald's branch in north Norfolk.

The fast food chain has launched a social media account for the branch under construction in Middlebrook Way, Cromer, just off Holt Road.

The Facebook page had listed the store's opening date as late March, but a spokesman said it was now not clear how the lockdown would affect construction.

Work has started on a new McDonald's restaurant next to the Co-operative Food Store in Holt Road, Cromer. Image: Archant - Credit: Archant

A spokesman said: "Unfortunately due to the latest lockdown announcements we are awaiting to hear where we are with the contractors.

"Hiring will still go ahead albeit once we are able to safely invite applicants to an interview."

The franchisee for the branch is Kevin Foley, who runs seven other McDonald's, including at Snetterton, Beccles and Great Yarmouth.

Mr Foley aims to hire up to 80 new members of staff before the opening date in both full and part-time roles.

McDonald's said: "The recent news on lockdown has put a question mark over our recruitment and training programme for our store.

"Construction will still continue as planned and we are working to find a solution to safely open up the interviewing processes.

"We will be looking to hire between 75-80 staff prior to opening.

"Full training will be given both externally and in the store once it opens."

There will be jobs available as kitchen staff, front-of-house staff and caretakers, who will not only clean the premises, but accept and organise deliveries and work with external contractors.

The new McDonald's - which will include a drive through - is being built in part of the car park of the Co-operative Food Store.

The site of the new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents - Credit: Archant

McDonald's is promising guaranteed hours and will have contacts available after six months.

Anyone interested in applying for a job can email recruitment@kfoleyltd.co.uk